Pamela Anderson Calls U.K. "America's Bitch" After Julian Assange Arrest

The 'Baywatch' star, who visited the WikiLeaks founder several times during his seven-year stay in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, also calls Trump a "toxic coward."

Pamela Anderson has lashed out at Ecuador, the U.K. and the U.S. following Julian Assange's arrest in London.

"How could you Equador? (Because he exposed you). How could you UK.? Of course - you are America’s bitch and

you need a diversion from your idiotic Brexit bullshit," the Baywatch star and supporter of Assange tweeted on Thursday shortly after the WikiLeak's co-founder was carried out of the Ecuadorian embassy, ending seven years of political refuge.

"And the USA? This toxic coward of a President. He needs to rally his base? You are selfish and cruel. You have taken the entire world backwards," she added in a follow-up message.

Anderson and Assange are believed to have become close after having been introduced several years ago by Vivian Westwood. The actress and activist is known to have visited Assange several times during his stay at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

"We talk about everything," she told The Hollywood Reporter of their friendship in 2018. "We talk about the Bible, we talk about what's happening with my kids, what's happening with his family. It's not just about politics, even though I do take a lot of notes and it's so overwhelming, the information he gives me."

Assange was arrested on Thursday after Ecuador withdrew its political asylum due to his "repeated violations to international conventions and daily-life protocols," according to president Lenín Moreno. London police said he would face the magistrates court – where he is accused of breaking terms of his bail in 2012 – very soon and then faces extradition to the U.S.