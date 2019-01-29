Pandora CEO Roger Lynch to Step Down After Acquisition by SiriusXM

During Lynch's tenure, the company invested extensively in its digital advertising business, including purchasing AdsWizz in a $145 million deal announced last March.

Roger Lynch, who has served as CEO of Pandora since August 2017, will be stepping down from the company, according to a press release.

The news comes as Pandora stockholders approved the company’s $3.5 billion acquisition by SiriusXM, which was first reported in September.

During Lynch's tenure, the company invested extensively in its digital advertising business, including purchasing the audio advertising tech company AdsWizz in a $145 million deal announced last March, and in building up its subscription streaming service.

This is a developing story.

