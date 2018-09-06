Pantone Color Institute Predicts Empowering Colors for New York Fashion Week

Hues including peppy Aspen Gold and lively Fiesta reign supreme in the Spring/ Summer 2019 trend report.

Uplifting colors are in the cards for spring, say the experts at Pantone Color Institute who released their semi-annual shade predictions for New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week.

According to the trend forecasting and color consultancy’s spring report, 12 vibrant shades and four fresh takes on classic neutrals are expected to dominate the runways for both men’s and women’s fashion this season.

With orange-red Fiesta, rich Jester Red, lively Turmeric and a soft Living Coral topping the list, the joyful colors are emblematic of creative expression and a desire to face the future with confidence, says the report, which is compiled for the fashion industry.

Pink Peacock, Pepper Stem, Aspen Gold, Princess Blue, Toffee, Mango Mojito, Terrarium Moss and a subtle Sweet Lilac round out the report. Versatile neutrals such as buttery Sweet Corn, Soybean, Brown Granite and the blue-hued Eclipse serve as foundations for the more lively shades.

“The mindset for Spring/Summer 2019 underscores our desire for color that transcends seasonality and brings together high fashion and street style,” noted Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute in a press release. “Vibrant without being overpowering, highlighted shades for both men’s and women’s fashion illustrate our desire for authenticity and our continued need for creativity and relatable, accessible design.”