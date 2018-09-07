Toronto: PaperChase Films Pacts With IRA Capital in Multi-Million Dollar Partnership

PaperChase has two films at TIFF this year: the white-supremacist drama 'Skin,' starring Jamie Bell, and the Sophie Turner starrer 'Heavy.'

PaperChase Films’ Dillon Jordan and IRA Capital’s Samir Patel have closed a multimillion-dollar film financing partnership set to begin in 2019.

“Samir is not only a brilliant financial strategist, he is a remarkable thinker who is not afraid to make bold moves, which aligns perfectly with the PaperChase mission,” Jordan said.

Founded in 2013, PaperChase is making waves in the indie film space. Its debut feature, The Kindergarten Teacher, won best director (U.S. drama) for Sara Colangelo at Sundance and was acquired by Netflix for North American distribution. Maggie Gyllenhaal and Gael Garcia Bernal star.

The company also backed Joseph Kahn’s Bodied, which debuted last year in Toronto in the fest’s Midnight Madness category.

PaperChase has two films at TIFF this year: the white-supremacist drama Skin, starring Jamie Bell, and the Sophie Turner starrer Heavy. “As we look to expand our portfolio of investments at IRA, we always try to align ourselves with extraordinary people,” said Patel. “Having watched Dillon build PaperChase Films from the ground up and achieve the tremendous success that he has, there’s no question that our mutual goals will be well-served by his instincts and vision.”

Patel has been active in private equity for the past 15 years, and he helped raise more than $500 million of equity.

