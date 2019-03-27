Paradigm Adds Unscripted, Comedy Touring Agents

Nikita Adams and William Rodriguez have joined the agency.

Paradigm has hired Nikita Adams and William Rodriguez as agents, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Adams is joining the unscripted department. For the past four years, the Howard University alumna has served as a BET Networks production executive, focusing on international territories. She was previously a longtime director of development at Jamie Foxx's Foxx-King Entertainment.

"I have worked with many people at Paradigm over the years and am honored to join a team of some of the sharpest and most passionate agents in the business," Adams said in a statement.

Rodriguez is leaving Gersh to become a comedy touring agent at Paradigm. The Havana native, who was raised in Jackson Heights, N.Y., represents such comics as Keenen Ivory Wayans, Piff the Magic Dragon, Tommy Davidson, Chad Prather, Aries Spears and April Macie. He worked in the family restaurant business when he first moved to Los Angeles, then began his entertainment career in 1995 as a Carsey-Werner production assistant on 3rd Rock From the Sun. He later became an agent at ICM.

"I've always admired Paradigm's approach and the high standards they set for themselves," Rodriguez said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to contribute to the expansion of the company's comedy touring business."

Adams and Rodriguez will both work out of the agency's Beverly Hills office. "William and Nikita are widely respected executives throughout the industry and are perfect additions as we grow our unscripted and comedy touring business," Paradigm co-head of talent Andrew Ruf said in a statement. "Their outlook on agenting is completely in line with Paradigm's philosophy, with an integrity and focus on detail that enables us to fulfill our clients' creative, commercial and personal aspirations while sustaining those careers over time. We welcome them to the team."