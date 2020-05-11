Paradigm Agents Dave Kaplan and Randall Uritsky Move to ICM Partners

Both will join the agency's music division.

Paradigm agents Dave Kaplan and Randall Uritsky have moved to ICM Partners. Both will join the agency's music division.

Kaplan will be bringing more than 20 clients with him, including The Black Keys, Bombay Bicycle Club, Father John Misty and The Kills. He comes to ICM Partners from Paradigm’s music division, where he spent five years. Prior to that, Kaplan spent 13 years at The Agency Group as vice president at the company's New York offices. Kaplan also was a promoter and talent buyer in San Francisco and operated his own booking agency, Easy Action Industries, which eventually merged with The Artist Group in 2002.

"Dave is someone I’ve known and respected for decades. He brings both a tremendous group of clients and great experience with him to ICM," Rob Prinz, co-head of worldwide concerts for ICM Partners, said Monday in a release. "We are very excited to have him."

Uritsky joins the concerts department also from Paradigm. Prior to Paradigm, he spent several years at The Agency Group and UTA. Clients joining Uritsky at ICM include City Morgue, Dave, Dave East, De La Soul, SOB X RBE and Yeek.

“Randall is an excellent young agent whose clients, taste and approach we feel make a great fit for our team,” added Prinz. Both Kaplan and Uritsky will be located in the agency’s New York offices.

In late March, Paradigm laid off or furloughed more than 200 agents, assistants and staffers as the live events business felt the impact of the spread of coronavirus. Laid-off employees were not given any severance payouts, were told their clients would remain with the agency and weren't paid outstanding commissions, sources told Billboard at the time.

Following the layoffs, former Paradigm agent Debbee Klein filed a lawsuit against the agency alleging CEO Sam Gores mismanaged the company's finances and made "vast personal gains by running Paradigm as his personal piggybank." The complaint adds that Gores was using the company expense account "as a slush fund to pay for his sexual dalliances with prostitutes" and that he used recent layoffs due to the virus to cover for his "long-planned, ruthless job cuts." Lawyers for Paradigm filed a 20-page rebuttal in court refuting Klein's claims, calling them “self-aggrandizing and delusional.”

There have not been reports of layoffs at ICM Partners due to the coronavirus.

