Paradigm Takes Full Ownership of U.K. Music Agency Coda

With the addition of Coda, Paradigm now also handles international representation outside North America for such stars as Ellie Goulding.

The firm's London office will become Paradigm's U.K. and European headquarters in the deal that comes five years after Paradigm acquired a 50 percent stake in the company.

Paradigm has taken full ownership of London-based music agency Coda Agency five years after buying a 50 percent stake in it.

Financial details weren't disclosed.

Coda will take on the Paradigm name, and Coda partners Alex Hardee, Tom Schroeder, James Whitting and Dave Hallybone will lead the firm's London office, which will become Paradigm's U.K. and European headquarters.

The two firms said they have shared more than 500 clients, with Coda handling international representation for such acts as Bon Iver, Ellie Goulding and Pusha T.

"Paradigm's roster of globally-represented music artists includes Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Janet Jackson, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Tiësto, Liam Gallagher, Missy Elliott, Shawn Mendes, Sia, Normani, Zedd, Kenny Chesney, Jess Glynne, Above & Beyond, Machine Gun Kelly, Disclosure, Bob Weir, Years & Years, Charli XCX, Estate of Johnny Cash, Bastille, Louis Tomlinson, Alan Walker, Sturgill Simpson, Buddy Guy, Old Dominion, and Hayley Kiyoko," the companies said. "With Coda's roster merging into Paradigm's, the agency now also handles international representation outside North America for Bon Iver, Ellie Goulding, FKA twigs, Lewis Capaldi, Liam Payne, Mark Ronson, Pusha T, Rag'n'Bone Man, Rita Ora, Robyn and Take That."

The deal comes a little more than a month after a proposed merger between Paradigm and UTA failed to materialize after months of discussions.

"Coda and Paradigm have had tremendous success throughout our five-year partnership, creating opportunities and building enduring careers for a roster of exceptional talent," said Sam Gores, Paradigm chairman and CEO. "We look forward to the next chapter as one global company, driven by agents who share an unwavering focus on the artists we represent and the art they create."

Said Marty Diamond, Paradigm's head of global music: "The success of Paradigm's partnership with Coda has shown there are no longer borders in the global music industry — or within our two companies. Now as one company, we will continue to leverage our integrated approach in everything we do."

"We have achieved the impossible: we found some Americans that we actually get along with," joked Hardee.

Added Hardee: “We are A&R leaders, building creative plans for our clients in an industry that is in a constant state of change. Merging with Paradigm enables us to evolve and challenge a very dynamic marketplace. With this larger Paradigm platform, we can span the globe without losing our personality, ambition, individualism and innovative approach."

Earlier this month, Coda announced an exclusive U.K. partnership with Instrumental, an Artificial Intelligence-driven talent discovery business that will "provide the agent team groundbreaking data and insights into the world of developing musical talent," the firm said. The initiative will continue as part of Paradigm. In addition, a strategic relationship previously formed between Coda and Independent Talent Group will also continue.