Paradigm Invests in U.K. Sync, Sound Branding Agency Pitch & Sync

Paradigm said Monday it has made a strategic investment in U.K. sync and sound branding agency Pitch & Sync, expanding its music representation practice.

Founded by principals Alex Lavery and Simon Robinson, the London-based boutique firm specializes in finding, creating and curating sound and music for consumer brands and other content creators. It also operates in Berlin and Amsterdam. Its clients include Nike, Intel and Heineken.

Financial terms of the deal and the size of the stake Paradigm has acquired weren’t disclosed.

Pitch & Sync will continue to operate under its name, but will be integrated into Paradigm and work closely with the agency’s in-house Brand Partnerships team led by commercial director Debbie Ward.

Paradigm bought a majority stake in Coda Agency, now known as Paradigm Agency Ltd., last year following a five-year partnership and also has a partnership with X-ray Touring and a strategic relationship with European talent and literary agency Independent Talent Group.

"Complementing the work of Paradigm’s in-house Brand Partnerships and Corporate departments, Pitch & Sync’s knowledge of the emerging artist network also provides new A&R opportunities for Paradigm,” the agency said.

Pitch & Sync has helped reshape the sync market from one based on "sync" composers to one favoring adapted music from authentic indie and established music artists, Paradigm said.

"We’ve been collaborating for many years now, and this seemed like the next natural step," said Paradigm London partner James Whitting. "They’re leaders in their field, and we’re excited about what Pitch & Sync can achieve in tandem with our wider Paradigm Brand Partnerships business."

Said Pitch & Sync co-principal and co-founder Lavery: "This is a game changer for us and what we are able to do for our clients."

Added co-principal and co-founder Robinson: "We realized at one point that 50 percent of our business involved Paradigm clients, which wasn’t by design, but certainly showed how aligned our sensibilities are." He concluded: "We now have the best of both worlds, closer access and insight into Paradigm’s incredible lineup of artists, but also the independence to adapt and commission music from all sources on behalf of our clients."