Paradigm Names Liz Morentin Head of Corporate Communications

She most recently served as executive vice president of communications at Warner Bros. Records.

Paradigm has hired Liz Morentin to lead its corporate communications department, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

As executive vice president of communications and part of the senior management team, she will report to CEO Sam Gores and work out of the agency's Beverly Hills office. Morentin replaces former Paradigm vp communications Mia Ammer, who left the agency for Paramount in January. Paradigm's last corporate communications head with the exec vp title was Brad Turell, who departed in September 2016 and now is at ICM Partners.

"Sam and his leadership have built one of the world's leading talent agencies by curating one of the most passionate teams in the business, who all thrive on bringing an artist's vision to life," Morentin said in a statement. "The energy is amazing, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to work with this team and the incredible family of talent that drives the company. I look forward to bringing Paradigm's story to a global audience."

Until January, Morentin was executive vp of communications and media for Warner Bros. Records, a post she was named to in late 2016. Prior to that, she served as senior vp of communications and marketing at dick clark productions. After starting her career at Scoop Marketing, she worked at Live Nation, Epic Records, Rhino Entertainment, Elektra Entertainment, Atomic Pop and Arista/J/RCA.

"Liz has a proven track record of leading strategic campaigns within multiple disciplines of entertainment and a strong understanding of artistic, corporate and communications culture," Gores said in a statement. "She is a highly experienced executive who will ensure that the Paradigm story is delivered in a consistent and thoughtful way, and we are fortunate to have her lead our communications efforts at this very dynamic time for our company."