Paradigm Signs 'Downton Abbey' Newcomer Max Brown (Exclusive)

The 'Royals' alum played Thomas Barrow’s love interest in the film.

Paradigm has signed Max Brown from the Downton Abbey movie, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Brown, previously best known as King Robert on E!’s The Royals, went "downstairs" to play the King’s Royal Dresser, Richard Ellis, in the Focus Features continuation of the hit BBC drama. His character gets romantically involved with Thomas Barrow the butler.

The British actor is no stranger to acting in the royal court, having also played Edward Seymour, the 1st Duke of Somerset, on Showtime’s The Tudors. In a change of pace, he also played MI5 agent Dimitri Levendis as a series regular on seasons nine and 10 of the BBC’s Spooks.

Brown continues to be represented by Independent Talent Group in the U.K. and by Silver Lining Entertainment.

