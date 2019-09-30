Paradigm Signs 'Poldark' Actor Woody Norman (Exclusive)

The young actor's credits also include 'The Current War,' 'The White Princess' and PBS' 'Les Miserables.'

Paradigm has signed young actor Woody Norman, who most recently starred on the fifth season of Masterpiece Theatre's Poldark as the illegitimate son of the title character.

Justin Molotnikov, one of the directors on Poldark, has tapped Norman to star in the U.K. thriller The Small Hand, based on the novel of the same name by Susan Hill (The Woman in Black). The actor's other credits include playing Thomas Edison's (Benedict Cumberbatch) son in director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon's cut of The Current War; portraying young Marius on PBS' miniseries adaptation of Les Misérables; and playing Prince Harry opposite Jodie Comer on Starz's The White Princess. Norman also appeared on the BBC's Troy: Fall of a City, and he stars in the independent feature Bruno, which premiered at the Galway Film Festival this summer.

Norman continues to be repped by Sylvia Young Agency in the U.K.