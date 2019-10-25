Paradigm Signs 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Judge Ross Mathews (Exclusive)

He's come a long way since "Ross the Intern."

Paradigm has signed TV host and personality Ross Mathews, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

First known as "Ross the Intern" on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, he now has been a judge on VH1's Emmy-winning RuPaul's Drag Race for the past five seasons. The red carpet fixture (he has hosted multiple E! Live From the Red Carpet specials) will next host the new HGTV show I Bought You a House and release his second book, Name Drop, early next year. (His autobiography, Man Up! Tales of My Delusional Self-Confidence, was published in 2013.)

Mathews was previously at UTA, and he continues to be represented by manager Mark Degenkolb at Degenkolb Entertainment and by Hansen Jacobson.