Paradigm Signs 'Schitt's Creek' Star Emily Hampshire (Exclusive)

The actress has won four straight Canadian Screen Awards for her role as motel manager-turned-owner Stevie Budd.

Paradigm has signed Schitt's Creek's Emily Hampshire, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

As motel manager-turned-owner Stevie Budd, the Montreal native has won four straight Canadian Screen Awards for best supporting or guest actress in the Pop and CBC cult comedy, which will air its sixth and final season in 2020.

Up until last year, Hampshire was pulling double duty as a series regular on Syfy's 12 Monkeys as well, playing a very different character, the asylum inmate Jennifer Goines, based on Brad Pitt's character in the film of the same name. Schitt's Creek and 12 Monkeys premiered within a month of one another in 2015, earning her Newcomer of the Year at the Golden Maple Awards, which is for Canadians performing in the U.S. The time-travel drama concluded its four-season run last summer.

In film, Hampshire's credits include The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, Cosmopolis, That Burning Feeling, The Trotsky, Good Neighbours and Snow Cake.

She continues to be represented by Creative Drive Artists in Toronto, KLB in Montreal and Atlas Artists.