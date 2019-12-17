Paradigm Signs Star of Mindy Kaling's Netflix Comedy (Exclusive)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will play the lead in 'Never Have I Ever,' the coming-of-age series inspired by Kaling's own upbringing.

Paradigm has signed Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the star of Mindy Kaling's upcoming Netflix comedy, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The newcomer beat out 15,000 hopefuls in a worldwide casting search for the lead in Never Have I Ever, the coming-of-age series inspired by Kaling's own childhood. Ramakrishnan submitted her audition video through a casting call that Kaling posted on her social media, and landed the role a month later.

The Toronto native, who counts public education, gender equality and authentic representation advocacy among her passions, will star as Devi, a modern, first-generation Indian American teenager in the show that Netflix ordered straight to series and will debut next year.

Ramakrishnan continues to be represented by Sandra Gillis at Premier Artists Management in Canada.