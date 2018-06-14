Paradigm Taps Pierre Brogan to Lead Unscripted TV Efforts

It's a full-circle move for Brogan, who began his career at the agency.

Paradigm has hired Pierre Brogan to lead representation and packaging efforts in the unscripted series space, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

"Pierre brings exceptional experience, knowledge and relationships to our television team," said TV literary co-heads Doug Fronk and Andy Patman, to whom Brogan will report, in a statement. "We look forward to working together to expand his incredible track record for finding and nurturing great talent and programming in the unscripted space."

Brogan, who will be based in the agency's Beverly Hills office, actually began his career in Paradigm's non-scripted TV department. He's spent the past two decades as a TV packaging agent working with clients including Eva Longoria, Adam Levine, Renegade 83, Firecracker Films, Big Coat Media and National Geographic Studios. He most recently served as head of new business development at Topspin Content and before that was a senior packaging agent for nonscripted TV at CAA.

"I began my agenting career with Paradigm, and I'm thrilled to return and help drive their unscripted efforts," Brogan said in a statement. "Paradigm has grown in scope and scale but always with integrity and high standards set for themselves in representing their clients. I couldn't be happier to return to the company that gave me my start."