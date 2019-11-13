Paradigm's Corporate Communications Chief to Exit

Liz Morentin will depart the talent agency at the end of the year.

Liz Morentin, who led Paradigm's corporate communications as executive vice president, is stepping down from her role after joining the talent agency in April 2018.

The executive will depart Paradigm at the end of the year, the Beverly Hills-based agency’s chairman and CEO Sam Gores told staff in an email on Wednesday. A replacement has yet to be named for Morentin.

"Liz has been an important part of our executive management team and has helped elevate our internal and external communications, corporate branding, events and advertising, among many other invaluable contributions," Gores stated.

Prior to joining the agency, Morentin worked at Warner Bros. Records, where she held the title of exec vp communications and media, and held similar roles at dick clark productions and Live Nation Entertainment.

The executive joined Paradigm following the departure of former vp communications Mia Ammer, who was hired by Paramount Pictures in January 2018.