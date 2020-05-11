Paradigm's Scott Metzger Leaves for CAA

The agent is bringing Zoe Kravitz and Ezra Miller with him.

Scott Metzger, the agent who counts Zoe Kravitz and Ezra Miller as clients, has joined CAA’s motion picture talent department.

Metzger is coming from Paradigm, where he acted as a managing partner, a position to which he was promoted in January.

The rep spent 20 years at the agency, beginning his career as an assistant in the voiceover department before moving to film, television and theater and becoming a full-fledged agent in 2003.

Metzger will continue to be based in New York and will work out of CAA’s Big Apple office.

Kravitz, who stars on the Hulu series High Fidelity and will play Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in the new Batman movie, is joining Metzger at CAA, as is Miller, the big-screen Flash actor who is one of the stars of Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts.

Other actors following Metzger are expected to be announced in the coming days.