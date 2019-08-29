Paramount Boards Aaron Sorkin's 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

After being dropped by Amblin Partners during preproduction over budgetary concerns, the film has found a new home.

After being shut down by Amblin Partners during preproduction over budgetary concerns, Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 is back on track.

Paramount will now distribute the movie, with Cross Creek on board to producerand co-finance with Amblin.

The movie, set to shoot this fall, centers on a group of antiwar activists who were accused by the federal government of conspiracy and incitement to riot because of the protests surrounding the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jonathan Majors were previously set to star, with Frank Langella and Mark Rylance now joining the production.

Marc Platt is producing with Steven Spielberg. Stuart Besser and Cross Creek's Tyler Thompson will also produce, with Shivani Rawat exec producing.