Paramount Cancels 'Instant Family' Red Carpet in L.A. Amid Fires

But the studio will move forward with a screening at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood.

Paramount will cancel the red carpet portion of its premiere for the Mark Wahlberg comedy film Instant Family on Sunday in Westwood, in light of the raging Woolsey Fire that has burned more than 70,000 acres since the afternoon of Nov. 8.

The studio, however, will keep a screening of the Wahlberg and Rose Byrne film at the Regency Village Theatre. "We will move forward with the screening, as a number of foster youths and organizations working in the foster community will be in attendance," said a rep for the studio in a statement.

The studio rep added, "Food intended for the after party will be donated to The American Red Cross, which is providing aid to victims of the fires. Additionally, we will be screening the film at an evacuation center for victims of the fires — location to be confirmed. Our hearts go out to those impacted."

Instant Family, which also stars Octavia Spencer and Tig Notaro, is scheduled for a wide release on Nov. 16 opposite Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fox's Steve McQueen-directed thriller Widows.

The Woolsey Fire is less than 5 percent contained and has burned more than 100 structures and displaced more than 250,000 people, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said on Saturday. Two fatalities have been linked to the fires, authorities stated.

Evacuation orders for Hidden Hills, Calabasas, Agoura, Westlake Village and Malibu remain in place. A news alert posted by the city of Malibu at 2:30 pm local time read, "No persons are permitted to re-enter Malibu until further notice."