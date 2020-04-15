Paramount Lights Studio Tower Blue in Salute to Health Care Workers

Paramount's studio water tower on its Los Angeles lot will be lit nightly in tribute to first responders.

Part of the #LightItBlue initiative, the studio on Wednesday said via social media, "Paramount Pictures and the entire Paramount family are lighting up our iconic Paramount Water Tower in salute to healthcare workers and all those working tirelessly on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis."

The initiative has led to major venues across the region and country — including L.A.'s Staples Center and N.Y.'s Madison Square Garden — to be illuminated in blue.

Paramount's efforts to help amid the coronavirus pandemic include donating 1,030 N95 respirators to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. The studio also donated a number of supplies from its NCIS: Los Angeles production — latex and nitrile gloves, goggles and shoe covers — to the hospital.

Paramount has also provided a truck, driver and a pallet jack to transport pallets of water, toilet paper and masks to various nonprofits one day per week.

The studio's animation division is creating a SpongeBob-themed curriculum to aid STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) concepts to the students at schools supported by the LA Promise Fund.