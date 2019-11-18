Paramount Names Chris Aronson Distribution Chief

The executive previously worked at 20th Century Fox.

Paramount Pictures has named Chris Aronson president of domestic theatrical distribution for the film studio.

He'll report to co-presidents of worldwide marketing and distribution Marc Weinstock and Mary Daily.

Aronson previously ran distribution at 20th Century Fox, where he did a long stint prior to the Disney-21st Century Fox merger. During much of his time at Fox, he worked under Jim Gianopulos, who is now chairman of Paramount.

Kyle Davies, who has headed Paramount’s domestic distribution division since 2016, will be exiting his role.

Aronson, who begins his new job on Dec. 2, will oversee all aspects of domestic theatrical distribution, including theatrical sales, in-theatre marketing, operations and overall distribution strategy.

“In an ever-evolving distribution landscape, Chris has the ideal balance of experience in the arena and strategic acumen, as well as strong filmmaker relationships. We are thrilled to have him onboard and can’t wait to see where his leadership takes our distribution strategy and team," Weinstock and Daily said in a statement.

Kyle Davies, who has headed Paramount’s domestic distribution division since 2016 will be exiting his role.

“Kyle is the consummate professional and has been an incredible asset to Paramount’s distribution business, as well as a fantastic colleague to all of us fortunate enough to work with him,” Weinstock and Daily continued.