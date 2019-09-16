Paramount Taps Danielle De Palma as Executive VP Domestic Marketing

The hire follows a shake-up of Paramount Pictures' marketing department, with David Sameth departing as president of worldwide marketing.

Paramount Pictures has hired Danielle De Palma as executive vp domestic marketing in the wake of a department shake-up at the Hollywood studio.

De Palma, who comes to Paramount from Apple, where she was a senior executive in the video marketing team, will report to Marc Weinstock, president of worldwide marketing and distribution, and Mary Daily, co-president of worldwide marketing and distribution. Weinstock recently replaced David Sameth, who left the studio in February.

In her new role, De Palma will oversee the overall marketing strategy for new releases, domestic digital marketing and data analytics.

Paramount, always a competitor in Hollywood's franchise wars, has had recent box office hits like Mission: Impossible – Fallout and A Quiet Place, but also underperformers such as Bumblebee and Nobody's Fool.

"Danielle is a seasoned marketer with the ideal combination of vision, taste, and proven track record of successful execution to augment our strong marketing team and provide a valuable voice to our marketing campaigns. We are thrilled to have her onboard," Weinstock and Daily said Monday in a joint statement.

Before her executive stint at Apple, De Palma was executive vp worldwide digital marketing and research in theatrical marketing at Lionsgate.