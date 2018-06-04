Paramount Pictures Names Louise Kaufman Senior VP, New York Publicity

She comes to Paramount from Fox, where she led that studio's New York publicity team.

Louise Kaufman has joined Paramount Pictures as senior vp, New York publicity, reporting to David Waldman, Paramount’s executive vp for domestic publicity.

She is joining Paramount from 20th Century Fox, where she led that studio’s New York publicity team and was involved in the campaigns for Deadpool, The Greatest Showman, The Planet of the Apes franchise and the X-Men franchise, among others. It will be her second stint at Paramount, where she previously worked for 18 years, leading the studio’s New York publicity team for 12 of those years, working on campaigns for the first three Mission: Impossible installments, Iron Man and Kung Fu Panda.

In announcing her appointment, Waldman said, “We feel incredibly fortunate and excited to welcome Louise back into the Paramount family. Her creativity, experience and dexterity working across a huge variety of films encompassing multiple genres, budgets and audiences will make her an invaluable member of our team. Not only does she have the institutional knowledge and creativity to execute on our initiatives, but she also brings with her a stellar reputation and strong industry-wide relationships, making her a truly multi-faceted leader.”

Prior to her time at Fox, Kaufman was at Summit Entertainment where she worked on the Twilight series as well as The Hurt Locker.