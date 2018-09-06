Paramount Names Michael Armstrong Exec VP of Worldwide TV Licensing and Operations

He previously served as exec vp and general manager of Viacom's BET Networks.

Paramount Pictures has named Michael D. Armstrong executive vp, worldwide television licensing and operations, reporting to Dan Cohen, Paramount president of worldwide television licensing, it was announced Thursday.

In the newly created role, which he will assume Sept. 17, Armstrong’s responsibilities will include leading third-party series distribution efforts with studio partners; managing — in partnership with Paramount Television — distribution efforts on local-language productions; and overseeing Paramount’s digital monetization team, which includes Mark Hall, vp digital content monetization. He also will work closely with Viacom International Studios as it explores the creation of an unwired network for the distribution of series content to international partners.

Armstrong, who joined Viacom in 1998, most recently served as exec vp and general manager of BET Networks. Previously, he served as exec vp and general manager, revenue and emerging brands for Viacom International Media Networks, and senior vp and general manager of BET International prior to that. During his tenure at Viacom, he led the creation and launch of the Paramount Channel, which is now available in 116 countries and reaches 160 million subscribers outside the U.S.

In announcing Armstrong’s appointment, Cohen said, “With two decades of experience at Viacom under his belt, Michael truly understands the ecosystem of Viacom brands and their interplay with Paramount, and is a trusted leader not just internally, but in the industry as well. His track record and many years of experience in this larger corporate family guarantee that he will add immeasurable professional value, and he will be a great cultural fit.”

Added Paramount Pictures COO Andrew Gumbert: “As Paramount builds for the future, Michael’s leadership skills and vast knowledge and experience are incredible additions to our team. We are thrilled to have him join our studio at this exciting time.”