Paramount Network Alum Justin Lacob Joins Nonfiction Studio XTR

Lacob will serve as the head of development for the recently announced doc operation.

Paramount Network alum Justin Lacob has been named head of development at recently launched nonfiction studio XTR.

Started by RYOT co-founder Bryn Mooser, the Echo Park-based XTR will develop and produce features and docuseries, with a slate to be announced that includes 10 upcoming features and partnerships with Anonymous Content, Vice Studios and Futurism. Lacob will be working directly with both established and emerging filmmakers and producers, developing new projects and franchises.

Lacob spent the past eight years at Viacom, most recently holding the title of vp original series and development. His credits run across unscripted, documentary and scripted series and most recently include Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story and Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio, directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger.

“I have long admired Bryn as a force in the industry — he is a disruptor and a visionary, and his energy is infectious and inspiring,” said Lacob. “I’m excited to lead in this new role as we build one of the best homes for nonfiction storytelling, break new models and make our mark on the documentary movement. There are so many great untold stories, and I can’t wait to develop them for audiences hungry for the next generation of compelling nonfiction series and features.”

“Justin is one of the best development executives in the industry, and I’m honored he is helping me build XTR,” added Mooser. “Justin has great relationships in the industry and has helped create very powerful television, both scripted and unscripted. There is no doubt that Justin will help us lead the revolution in documentary storytelling and discover some of the best future filmmaking giants.”

Prior to Viacom, Lacob worked in development and production at global FremantleMedia and boutique production company Intuitive Entertainment.