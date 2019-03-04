Paramount Network Int'l Takes 'Yellowstone' for 7 Markets

The Nordics and Latin America are among the regions that will get the hit drama from Taylor Sheridan, which stars Kevin Costner and launched on the U.S. version of the Viacom channel last year.

Viacom’s Paramount Network International said Monday that it has acquired seasons 1 and 2 of Yellowstone, the hit drama that launched in 2018 on the U.S. version of the channel.

The series, starring Kevin Costner, will premiere on Paramount Networks in the Nordics, Hungary and Poland in spring, followed by the U.K., Latin America, Spain and Italy. The show will also be available on the Paramount+ streaming service in select territories.

"We're excited to bring this riveting dramatic story to Paramount’s international audiences," said Jill Offman, executive vp Paramount Network International. "Coming off its tremendous success in the U.S., as last summer’s most watched series on cable, Yellowstone will complement the outstanding lineup on Paramount’s international channels."

Yellowstone chronicles the life of the Dutton family, led by John (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The family has to deal with shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, constant conflict with the ranches it borders, an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park.

The Paramount Network original is co-produced and co-financed by 101 Studios and was created by Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water, Sicario) and John Linson. The show is distributed internationally by 101 Studios and Endeavor Content.