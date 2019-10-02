Paramount Network Launches Movie-Set Digital Series 'On Location'

Josh Horowitz hosts the shortform show, which will feature interviews with Kevin Smith, M. Night Shyamalan, Zooey Deschanel and others.

Paramount Network is going on location with some of the most popular films of the last few decades.

The network has launched its first original shortform digital series, On Location, about iconic movie backdrops. Host Josh Horowitz will travel to a location from films like Clerks, The Sixth Sense and 500 Days of Summer and interview a filmmaker or actor who was involved in the project.

"Think of your favorite movie and I’ll bet you think of a vivid and memorable setting," said Horowitz, a correspondent for MTV News. "This series brings those iconic locations back to life with the participants themselves. As a film lover, I'm honored to be the guy to bring viewers along for the ride."

The first episode of On Location features Lance Reddick walking the streets of Manhattan where he filmed scenes from the John Wick movies. Other episodes will take viewers to the New Jersey convenience store where Kevin Smith made Clerks, the church where M. Night Shyamalan filmed scenes from The Sixth Sense and the karaoke bar that Zooey Deschanel made famous in 500 Days of Summer. Robert Patrick will also return to the Los Angeles streets he walked in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Michael Mann will head to the downtown L.A. locations seen in Heat.

"This series leverages a remarkable digital growth year at Paramount Network and it perfectly complements a remarkable team and its creative evolution across the brands' social channels," said Jennifer Danielson, senior vp digital studios for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land. "Comedy Central has experienced massive success with amazing digital originals and we’re thrilled to take those learnings and apply them to the Paramount Network filters, focusing on big stories and iconic films. Josh is the perfect person to lead this next chapter, as his passion for movies is matched only by his genius as a storyteller and interviewer."

On Location will stream across Paramount Network's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Watch the trailer for On Location below.