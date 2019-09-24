AFM: Paramount Pictures' Futurist Ted Schilowitz to Deliver Industry Keynote

Schilowitz is the studio's go-to guy for new and emerging technology, in particular virtual and augmented reality.

Ted Schilowitz, the first-ever futurist-in-residence at Paramount Pictures, will give the "State of the Industry" keynote at the 2019 American Film Market.

Schilowitz, who joined Paramount from Fox in 2017, where he was a consulting futurist, is the studio's go-to guy for new and emerging technology, in particular virtual and augmented reality. He will present AFM's industry keynote Nov. 9 as part of the market's Immersive Summit, presented by Winston Baker. The summit will focus on the commercial implications of VR and AR technology and the new opportunities they present for independent film.

New technology and new business models will also be the focus at AFM's distribution conference Nov. 12, which will feature a panel on the growing importance of advertising-supported video-on-demand as an ancillary market for independent production. Speakers include Gunpowder & Sky president, Floris Bauer; Pluto TV exec Jeff Shultz; Tubi TV chief content officer Adam Lewinson; Vudu's senior director in charge of AVOD, Julian Franco; and Anthony Layser, vp partnerships and programming at AVOD platform Xumo.

For the first time, the film-focused AFM will shine a spotlight on the small screen, with a half-day television conference Nov. 11, featuring panels on made-for-TV movies with the likes of Harriet producer Debra Martin Chase and Paul Bales, partner at production house The Asylum, makers of the Sharknado franchise.

The 2019 American Film Market runs Nov. 6-13.