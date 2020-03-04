'Clueless' Pop-Up Restaurant to Hit West Hollywood

Tickets for the experience, called As If!, go on sale Friday.

As if it would be named anything else — a Clueless pop-up restaurant called As If! is headed to West Hollywood.

The 1995 film is the latest nostalgic IP to get its own pop-up café. Paramount Pictures has partnered with the creators of television eateries Saved by the Max (Saved by the Bell), Good Burger (All That), The Peach Pit (Beverly Hills, 90210) and The Breaking Bad Experience to celebrate Clueless' 25th anniversary.

As If! will be open March 31 through May 8 (excluding Mondays) at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd. near Formosa Cafe. Tickets go on sale Friday for $35 each, and include a main and side dish and 90-minute entry window. "Cher-able" snacks by Secret Lasagna founder and chef Royce Burke will be on hand, plus Los Angeles-inspired cocktails, desserts and other dishes will be available for purchase. Guests can shop Clueless merchandise and roll with the homies in picture-perfect set re-creations (hopefully with plenty of plaid).

“We are like ‘totally butt crazy in love’ with the chance to bring the world of Clueless to life,” said Derek Berry, one of the concept’s partners, in a statement. “It’s truly one of those films that has stood the test of time and cult fandom. With the anniversary quickly approaching there was no better team than ours to honor this beloved teen classic and bring Cher’s world to life. To miss out would have just been way harsh.”

The restaurant comes after CBS Television Studios announced in October its plans to reboot Clueless with a mystery TV show, following the release of Clueless, The Musical in New York.

Last month, Paramount revealed it's hosting a Mean Girls pop-up, called Fetch, as the Mean Girls Broadway musical is getting adapted into a film. Fetch will take place in Santa Monica from April 18 to May 31; tickets are $45 and include a three-course meal. Other recent fan experiences in L.A. have feted Stranger Things, Friends, Schitt's Creek, Fleabag and more.