Paramount Players Loses Two Key Executives

Matt Dines and Ali Bell have left the Paramount label.

Paramount Players has lost two key executives as evp of development and production Matt Dines and Ali Bell have exited their posts.

Dines is heading to run 75 Year Plan, the production banner founded by Jonah Hill. It is unclear where Bell will land.

Despite the loss of the execs, Paramount sources insist to The Hollywood Reporter that the Players label is not shuttering. Motion pictures group president Wyck Godfrey remains in charge of the label.

Last year, Paramount Players produced Dora and the City of Gold, the John Cena family comedy Playing with Fire, and What Men Want, a remake of 2000's What Women Want. After releasing four movies last year, it will only open one in 2020. Meanwhile, YA sci-fi road trip Monster Problems has been pushed to Feb. 12, 2021.

Dines worked on Playing with Fire while Bell oversaw Dora and Monster Problems.

Prior to their stint at Players, Dines was an executive at MGM while Bell a longtime executive at Ivan Reitman’s Montecito Picture Company, working her way up to president of production.