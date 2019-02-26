Paramount Promotes Dan Cohen to Home Entertainment, TV Head

The president of worldwide TV licensing will assume the role previously held by Mary Daily, newly elevated to co-president, worldwide theatrical marketing and distribution.

Paramount Pictures has promoted Dan Cohen, who currently serves as the studio’s president of worldwide television licensing, to president of its worldwide home entertainment and television distribution. He will assume the role previously held by Mary Daily, who had overseen international theatrical marketing and home entertainment for the studio since 2017 and who herself was upped to co-president, worldwide theatrical marketing and distribution earlier this month. Cohen will report to Andrew Gumpert, Paramount’s chief operating officer.

Bob Buchi will continue as president of worldwide home entertainment, reporting to Cohen. Buchi has been with Paramount since 2006 and took leadership of the studio’s home entertainment division in 2015.

“Dan has been an indispensable leader in the licensing space, both for Paramount and in the industry at large,” Gumpert said Tuesday in announcing Cohen’s new role. “He has a proven track record of business growth, and I am confident that, along with Bob Buchi and his team, he will more than excel in overseeing our home entertainment and television distribution businesses.”

Cohen joined Paramount in 2017 after spending 20 years at Disney/ABC, where he most recently served as executive vp pay television & digital for home entertainment & television distribution for The Walt Disney Studios.