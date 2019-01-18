Paramount Sets Horror Pic 'Crawl' for Late Summer; 'Loud House' Film Taken Off Calendar

Filmmaker Alexandre Aja is teaming with producer Sam Raimi on 'Crawl.'

Filmmaker Alexandre Aja's horror-thriller, Crawl, will hit theaters on Aug. 23, Paramount announced Friday.

Horror maestro Sam Raimi is among those producing the film, which focuses on a young woman who, while struggling to save her father during a Category Five hurricane, finds herself trapped inside a flooding house and suddenly fighting for her life against Florida's most savage and feared predators.

Paramount also revealed a March 20, 2020, release date for director Andy Fickman's family comedy, Playing With Fire.

In the third change of the day to its calendar, Paramount took the film adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon kids show The Loud House off of its 2020 release calendar. The Loud House Movie, which was announced in early 2017 but hasn't yet moved forward in a major way, had been set to open in theaters on Feb. 7 of 2020.

Insiders say newly installed Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins — who has a close relationship with Paramount, where he headed up Paramount Players — is in the process of evaluating the various film projects in the works.