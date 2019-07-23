Paramount TV, Viacom Int'l Studios Adapting Argentine Comedy for Showtime

The companies are developing an English-language version of '100 Days to Fall in Love' ('100 Dias Para Enamorarse'), which aired in Argentina in 2018 to record ratings.

Paramount Television and Viacom International Studios (VIS) Americas are developing an English-language adaptation of comedy 100 Days to Fall in Love (100 Dias Para Enamorarse), which premiered in Argentina in 2018 to record ratings, for CBS Corp.’s Showtime Networks.

The comedy tells the story of best friends Laura and Antonia, who, after almost 20 years of marriage, decide to take a 100-day break from their respective spouses. "During this hiatus, they examine their relationships and explore what it means to date in the modern world," according to a plot description. After the 100 days, they must decide whether or not to remain in their marriages.

The new English-language format is being developed for Showtime Networks Inc., the production companies said, without providing further details.

"100 Days to Fall in Love has such universal themes and characters that it’s no surprise that it was such a tremendous success in Argentina," said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television. "We are thrilled to be partnered with our sister company, Viacom International Studios, on such a translatable format that will resonate beautifully with an English-speaking audience."



Viacom launched VIS Americas in 2018 as a producer of Spanish-language content and formats. "Since then, we’ve expanded to the U.K. and Europe and now to the U.S. with 100 Days," said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of Viacom International Media Networks Americas. "Bringing 100 Days to the U.S. is a testament to our team’s ability to create captivating content for global audiences."

100 Days to Fall in Love, written by Ernesto Korovsky, Silvina Frejdkes and Alejandro Quesada, premiered in May 2018 in primetime in Argentina, maintaining a 45 percent share throughout its 125 episodes, according to Viacom. It says the final chapter reached a 56.8 percent share, breaking audience records. The original show was co-produced by Viacom-owned network Telefe in Argentina and Buenos Aires-based production firm Underground.