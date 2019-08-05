Former Paramount, Warner Bros. Exec Tom Lesinski Named CEO of National CineMedia

Lesinski heads up the in-theater advertising firm after serving as chairman of the board since August 2018.

Former Paramount, Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment executive Tom Lesinski has been named CEO of in-theater advertising firm National CineMedia.

Lesinski will head up the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S. after in August 2018 being named as the chairman of the board. "Tom’s unique background in film, TV, digital entertainment, media, sales, marketing and advertising position him to expand our core cinema advertising business while developing new growth opportunities," Lee Roy Mitchell, National CineMedia director and founder and chairman of Cinemark, the exhibition giant, said in a statement.

AMC Entertainment in 2018 sold its remaining stake in National CineMedia to Cinemark Holdings and Cineworld Group for $156.8 million. Lesinski joined National CineMedia as an independent director in December 2014, as he brought experience in entertainment, digital media, sales, marketing and advertising to the company.

Since 2015, Lesinski also served as CEO of TV producer Sonar Entertainment, and earlier served as CEO and founder of Energi Entertainment, president of digital content and distribution with Legendary Entertainment and president of Paramount Pictures Digital Entertainment and president of Worldwide Home Entertainment for Paramount.

His other Hollywood executive stints include executive vp and general manager of home entertainment and executive vp of worldwide marketing and development at Warner Bros. Lesinski began his career in advertising at leading firms like BBDO, Foote, Cone & Belding and Clairol Inc.