Paramount's 'Mean Girls' Pop-Up Restaurant Back On, Tickets On Sale

Originally set for November, the Santa Monica cafe was put on hold over licensing discussions with Paramount.

After a delay from last fall, the Mean Girls pop-up cafe is finally ready to sell tickets.

The restaurant, called Fetch, will open its doors at 1755 Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica from April 18 to May 31. Fans can purchase tickets for $45 each, which includes 90-minute entry and a three course meal.

Choose an appetizer (Whatever Cheese Fries, Just Stab Caesar Salad or Buttered Bacon Muffin Bites), a main dish (All-Carb Diet Vodka Pasta, Gretchen’s Weiner Dog, Pusher Pepperoni Pizza or Just Stab Caesar Chicken Salad) and a dessert (Why Are You White Chocolate Mousse, Toaster Strudel Strawberry Shortcake Sundae or Kalteen Bar Hot Fudge Sundae) that are themed after moments in Mean Girls.

Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase — think the Too Gay to Function Fishbowl and the Spiked Glen Coco — along with merchandise that ties back to the 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

On Wednesdays, the dress code is pink, obviously.

Fetch was first announced in October 2019 with a November opening date, organized by Rixton Productions, an experiential event production company that created BrunchCon. However, Fetch and its ticket sales were postponed due to discussions with Paramount Pictures over licensing. Now with Paramount officially on board as a partner, Fetch will move to New York this summer after wrapping in Los Angeles. Other popular TV pop-up eateries, including those inspired by Saved by the Bell, Fleabag, Stranger Things, Friends and more, are put on with participation from the network or studio as well.

"Basically everything will be a photo op," said Sarelyn Radecke, founder of Rixton, to The Hollywood Reporter last year. "Mean Girls is one of those movies that I think every girl who grew up in the '90s and early 2000s quotes at least probably five to 10 times per year. So it's looking at those moments and saying, 'What can we capture for this experience?'"

Paramount is simultaneously developing a film adaptation of the Mean Girls Broadway musical, which will be produced by Lorne Michaels and written by Tina Fey. The film and musical have each earned more than $110 million. "I'm very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen," Fey said in a statement at the time. "It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences."