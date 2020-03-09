'Parasite' Becomes U.K's Highest-Grossing Foreign-Language Film of All Time

Bong Joon Ho's Oscar winner toppled the 16-year reign of Mel Gibson's 'The Passion of the Christ.'

Jesus Christ has lost his British box office record.

Parasite has become the highest-grossing foreign-language film in the U.K., ending the the 16-year reign of Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ, which had held the top spot since 2004.

Bong Joon Ho's acclaimed Oscar-winning drama – which has smashed records across the world – surpassed The Passion of the Christ's U.K. haul of £11.1 million ($14.5 million) over the weekend, the film's distributor Curzon Artificial Eye revealed.

Parasite launched in the U.K. on Feb. 7, later than most other territories, but on a date that enabled it to capitalize on its awards season successes, climaxing with its Academy Award for best film just days later. After a record-breaking opening weekend for a foreign-language film, it climbed to the second spot in Britain the following week after it was expanded from 137 cinemas to 428 sites.

Globally, the film currently stands at a box office of $257 million, with more than $50 million coming from the U.S.