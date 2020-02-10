Oscars: 'Parasite,' Joaquin Phoenix Win Over Social Media

Eminem's surprise performance, Renée Zellweger's best actress win and Janelle Monae's opening musical number were also popular subjects on Twitter and Facebook during the 92nd Academy Awards.

Parasite left the 2020 Oscars as the big winner of the night, and the film also won over social media during the awards show.

While Parasite was up for six awards, the film took home best picture, best director, best international film and best original screenplay. The cast and crew's acceptance speech for best picture was the most tweeted about moment of the night. After the team took the stage, producer Kwak Sin-ae accepted the award and said via a translator, "I'm speechless. We never imagined this to ever happen, we are so happy. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now. I express my deepest gratitude and respect for all the members of the Academy for making this decision."

During the acceptance speech, the lights onstage briefly went down to signal the end of the show, though the audience gestured and yelled that they wanted the speeches to continue. The producers turned the lights back on and let the team continue to speak.

Joaquin Phoenix's acceptance speech for best actor was the second most popular moment of the night on Twitter. While accepting the award for his role in Joker, Phoenix spoke about using his platform to "talk about the fight against injustice."

Focusing on animal rights, the actor noted how "we go into the natural world, we plunder its resources."

"We fear the idea of personal change because we think we have to sacrifice something to give something up," Phoenix continued. "Human beings are so inventive and creative…when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles…we can create systems of change for the environment."

Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's win for best director was the third most tweeted about moment of the night. "After winning best international feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax," Bong began when accepting the award.

He later acknowledged his fellow nominees. "When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win," the director said. "When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his list. He's here, thank you so much. Quentin, I love you."

"And Todd [Phillips] and Sam [Mendes], great directors that I admire," Bong continued. "If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with all of you. Thank you. I will drink until next morning, thank you."

Renée Zellweger's best actress victory for portraying Judy Garland in Judy was the fourth most popular moment on Twitter.

"This past year, conversations celebrating Judy Garland across generations, across cultures, has been a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us," Zellweger said during her acceptance speech. "Now, the best among us who inspire us to find the best in ourselves, when they unite us — when we look to our heroes, we agree and that matters."

Eminem's surprise performance of "Lose Yourself" for the film 8 Mile rounded out the list as the fifth most tweeted about moment. During the performance, a number of stars sang along to the 2002 song. Other stars, including Billie Eilish and Martin Scorsese, appeared confused by the performance.

Bong was the most tweeted about guest of the night, followed by Phoenix and Eminem. Brad Pitt, who won best supporting actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, earned the No. 4 spot.

Natalie Portman rounded out the list as the fifth most tweeted about star of the night. The actress notably paid tribute to the female directors that weren't nominated by embroidering the cape of her Dior Haute Couture ensemble with the last names of those women in gold: Scafaria, Wang, Gerwig, Diop, Heller, Matsoukas, Har'el and Sciamma.

Parasite was the most popular movie among Twitter users, followed by Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jojo Rabbit and Toy Story 4.

Meanwhile, Eminem's performance won over Facebook users and was the most talked about moment on the social network.

Phoenix's acceptance speech earned the No. 2 spot, followed by Parasite's best picture win.

Pitt's acceptance speech, in which he took a jab at Donald Trump's impeachment trial, was the fourth most talked about moment on Facebook. During his speech, Pitt said he only had 45 seconds to speak. "Which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," the actor said, referring to the lack of witnesses. "I'm thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing."

Janelle Monáe's opening musical number earned the No. 5 spot on Facebook. The performance began with Monáe singing "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," paying tribute to the late Fred Rogers. After singing directly to Tom Hanks, who was nominated for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Monáe continued her musical number by paying tribute to this year's memorable films.

Later on in the performance, Monáe called out the Academy for not acknowledging any female filmmakers for best director. "We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films," she said. The performer then announced, "Happy Black History Month," which could have been aimed at the Academy for its lack of diverse nominees at the 2020 ceremony.