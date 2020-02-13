Oscar Winner 'Parasite' to Join Criterion Collection

Bong Joon Ho's 'Memories of Murder' will also be added to the collection.

After making history as the first non-English-language movie to win best picture at the Academy Awards, Bong Joon Ho's Parasite will now be joining the Criterion Collection.

Also in the collection will be Bong's Memories of Murder, which was released in 2003 and marked the first film with Bong and Parasite star and longtime collaborator Song Kang Ho.

Criterion will issue special editions of both Parasite and Memories of Murder.

Following its win at the Sunday night ceremony, Parasite distributor Neon, which acquired the movie out of Cannes and first opened in select cinemas in early October, will dramatically expand the theater count. In the U.S. this weekend, Parasite will be released in 2,000 or more locations, doubling its current reach.

Neon also recently acquired the rights to Memories of Murder and will be rereleasing the film in theaters before its home video release.