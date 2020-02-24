'Parasite' Sets April 8 Launch on Hulu

Bong Joon Ho's Oscar winner will get a spring run on the streaming service as the Korean-language movie continues to rake in box office revenue.

Bong Joon Ho's Parasite is to get an April 8 launch on Hulu after its historic Oscar best picture victory.

The South Korean dark comedy-thriller will get an exclusive run on Hulu after Neon earlier sold the video platform the U.S. streaming rights.

The upcoming streaming run for Parasite comes as the Korean-language picture continues to rake in box office revenue in U.S. theaters.

Parasite is the first non-English-language film to ever win the Academy Award for best picture. It also won for best director, best original screenplay and best international film.

Also among the film's glittering array of awards is the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or.