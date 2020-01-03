'Parasite' Named Best Picture by Australia's AACTA Awards

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts also voted Quentin Tarantino best director for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' during a ceremony in Los Angeles.

Parasite has been named best picture of the year at the annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards, which were handed out Friday night in Los Angeles.

Korean creature-feature maestro Bong Joon Ho's award season favorite about a dirt-poor family that insinuates itself into the life of a wealthy young couple, and a frontrunner for the best international feature film Oscar, beat out competition from The Irishman, Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The King for the best film crown.

The ninth annual AACTA International Awards gave the best director trophy to Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. And the best screenplay award went to Taika Waititi for his Nazi Germany satire Jojo Rabbit.

On the acting front, Adam Driver won for best actor for his star turn in Marriage Story, while Saoirse Ronan earned the best actress trophy for her lead role in Little Women. And the best supporting actress prize went to Margot Robbie for her lead role in the Fox News drama Bombshell.

Robbie also nabbed a nomination for her performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which did earn Brad Pitt the best supporting actor trophy for his star turn as the fictional stuntman Cliff Booth.

Netflix’s The Irishman was shut out Friday night after coming into AACTA awards competition with a field-leading six nominations over seven categories, followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with five nods.

Joker and Parasite each earned four nominations for the AACTA Awards, where the Australian film industry honors the best movies of the year regardless of geography.