'Parasite' Named Best Picture by Vancouver Film Critics Circle

Netflix's 'Marriage Story' dominated the acting categories with wins for Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern.

The Vancouver Film Critics Circle on Monday named Parasite as the best picture for 2019, the best foreign language pic and gave its best director prize to Bong Joon-Ho.

And Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story picked up four trophies, including best actor for Adam Driver, best actress for Scarlett Johansson and best supporting actress for Laura Dern. Baumbach's divorce drama also won for best screenplay.

Elsewhere, Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor prize for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Honeyland was named best documentary.

Netflix's Marriage Story went into this year's Vancouver film critics' awards season competition with a field-leading five nominations, as it shared the best picture category with Parasite and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.