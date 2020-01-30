'Parasite' Named Film of the Year by London Critics' Circle

Bong Joon Ho was also named best director, while 'Marriage Story' and 'The Souvenir' also won two awards each.

With awards season entering the final stretch, it was the turn of the 150-plus critics of the London Critics' Circle to have their say on Thursday night in the British capital.

The 40th edition of the London Critics' Circle film awards — hosted by Veep actress Sally Phillips at London's May Fair Hotel, with Elle Fanning among the presenters — saw Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir make good on two of its seven nominations, winning British/Irish filmmaker of the year and Young British/Irish performer of the year for its lead Honor Swinton Byrne.

But it was Parasite that emerged the night's main victor, winning film of the year and best director for Bong Joon Ho.

Marriage Story was also a double winner, landing screenwriter of the year for Noah Baumbach and supporting actress of the year for Laura Dern. Supporting actor of the year went to Joe Pesci for The Irishman, with Renee Zellweger named actress of the year for Judy (with her co-star Jessie Buckley on hand to collect the prize)

Joaquin Phoenix added to his growing Joker haul, winning actor of the year, while Robert Pattinson was awarded British/Irish actor of the year for The Lighthouse, High Life and The King. Boasting a similarly busy 12 months, Florence Pugh won British/Irish actress of the year for Midsommar, Little Women and Fighting with my Family.

Meanwhile, Portrait of a Lady on Fire beat Parasite to claim the foreign language of the year honor, Mark Jenkin won breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker of the year for his acclaimed, double BAFTA-nominated debut Bait, and For Sama landed documentary of the year.

A special honor was also presented to Brit animation powerhouse Aardman, while both Sally Potter and Sandy Powell were selected as honorees for the Dilys Powell for career achievement.