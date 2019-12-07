'Parasite' Voted Best Picture by New York Film Critics Online

In addition, Bong Joon-Ho was tapped as best director for his work on the film.

Parasite was named best picture of the year by New York Film Critics Online. The vote took place Saturday.

In addition, Bong Joon-Ho was tapped as best director for his work on the film.

Us's Lupita Nyong'o was named best actress and Joker star Joaquin Phoenix was best actor, while Laura Dern won supporting actress honors for Marriage Story and Joe Pesci was recognized for his supporting role in The Irishman.

And elsewhere, Parasite earned best screenplay honors.

The New York Film Critics Online (NYFCO), founded by reviewer Harvey Karten in 2000, met in Lincoln Center's Furman Gallery inside the Walter Reade Theatre for its 20th annual convocation. Last year, the group selected Roma as best picture.

A full list of 2019 winners follows.

Picture: Parasite

Director: Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite)

Actor: Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Actress: Lupita Nyong'o (Us)

Supporting Actor: Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Supporting Actress: Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Screenplay: Parasite (Bong Joon-Ho, Han Jin-Won)

Cinematography: 1917 (Roger Deakins)

Documentary: Apollo 11 (NEON)

Foreign Language: Portrait of a Lady on Fire (NEON)

Ensemble Cast: Knives Out (Casting director: Mary Vernieu)

Breakthrough Performer: Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Waves, Luce)

Debut as Director: Lila Aviles (The Chambermaid)

Use of Music: Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Giles Martin, Matthew Margeson)

Animated Feature: I Lost My Body (Netflix)

Top 10 Films:

1917 (Universal Pictures)

The Farewell (A24)

Hustlers (STX Films)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Brothers)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Parasite (NEON)

The Two Popes (Netflix)