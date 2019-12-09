'Parasite' Voted Best Picture by Toronto Film Critics Association

Bong Joon Ho was also named best director and his Korean comedy won for best foreign film.

Parasite has been named best picture of the year by the Toronto Film Critics Association.

The runner-ups were Netflix's The Irishman and Marriage Story. The vote took place Sunday and also named Bong Joon Ho as best director, while the Korean comedy about a poor family that scams a rich one also earned the best foreign film honors.

The TFCA elsewhere tapped Adam Driver as best actor and Laura Dern was named best supporting actress for their star turns in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story.

And Lupita Nyong’o was named best actress for her performance in Jordan Peele’s horror film Us, and Brad Pitt won for best supporting actor for his work in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman won in the best screenplay category.