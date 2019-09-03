Spotify’s Parcast Launches 'Horoscope Today' Podcast Series

The studio will release 12 daily shows for each of the different signs of the zodiac.

A new set of podcasts from Parcast are set to launch for the astrologically inclined.

The Spotify-owned podcast studio is launching the Horoscope Today series with 12 daily shows for each of the different signs of the zodiac. The release comes on the heels of Parcast's Today in True Crime drop in August, which marked the company's move into daily podcasts.

The New York Times popularized the daily podcast format with its news-driven The Daily. With the launch of Horoscope Today and Today in True Crime, Parcast is experimenting with other subjects that lend themselves to a daily release.

Horoscope Today will release short daily podcasts for the different signs that will offer guidance based on their personality traits.

The new series joins a deep bench of podcasts from Parcast that includes Serial Killers, Unsolved Murders and Female Criminals. Spotify agreed to acquire the three-year-old studio — which specializes in true crime, cult and mystery stories — in March for $56 million, adding it to a growing portfolio of podcast companies that includes Gimlet Media and Anchor.

Horoscope Today launches Sept. 3.