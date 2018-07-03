Chanel’s New Ambassador Penelope Cruz Joins Pharrell Williams and Tracee Ellis Ross on the Front Row

It was all about standout sparkle — and Hollywood stars — at Karl Lagerfeld’s haute couture show.

For Chanel’s fall 2018-2019 Haute Couture show, creative director Karl Lagerfeld created a setting along the bank of the Seine (inside the Grand Palais), including Paris’ world famous book stalls as a tribute to literary Paris, the one of book lovers and the Académie Française. While the opening looks were quintessential Chanel — metallic-flecked ladylike tweed in sidewalk gray — there was an unmistakable youthfulness to many of the collection’s leggy embellished styles. It’s easy to envision brand ambassadors Margot Robbie and Kristen Stewart rocking the designer’s long and knee-length skirts with side zips that revealed mini-skirts and sparkly ankle boots.

VIP attendees at Tuesday’s show included Penelope Cruz, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lily Rose Depp (with mom Vanessa Paradis), Pharrell Williams and Lily Allen, as well as The Hollywood Reporter power stylists Karla Welch, Cristina Ehrlich and Nicky Yates. Cruz was named the brand’s new fashion ambassador and the face of Lagerfeld’s upcoming 2018/19 Cruise campaign immediately following the show.

Lagerfeld’s glitzy lineup included plenty of red carpet-worthy looks — keep an eye out come awards season.

“I loved the black ’80s poof meets 1950s dress,” said Welch, who attended with Black-ish star Ross.

Ehrlich, who captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Cruz, “Two of my favorite things… #PenelopeCruz #Chanel,” referenced Lagerfeld’s adorned strapless blue and billowy silk chiffon gown with a feather cropped jacket and single-shoulder black dress with a hint of crystal embroidery (aligned like cobblestones along the Seine) as standouts.

While Claire Foy’s stylist Yates was all about the megawatt shimmer. “There was a beautiful navy sequin strapless dress as well as some fabulous black one-shoulder dresses with encrusted shoulders — I loved the modern cut with the decadent details,” Yates tells THR. “I always like how embellishment and sequins glitter on the red carpet.”