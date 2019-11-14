Paris and Dylan Brosnan, Sons of Pierce Brosnan, Named Golden Globe Ambassadors

The brothers follow last year's Ambassador Isan Elba, daughter of actor Idris Elba.

Paris and Dylan Brosnan, the sons of actor Pierce Brosnan and journalist Keely Shaye, were named this year's Golden Globe Ambassadors in an announcement Thursday from Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria.

"For the first time in Golden Globe history, we’ve proudly selected two brothers to represent the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this awards season," said Soria. "Dylan and Paris Brosnan have already achieved tremendous success in the fashion world and are following in their father’s footsteps in entertainment. We’re excited to see how they’ll use this platform to contribute their talents to elevate the important issue of childhood hunger."

The Brosnan brothers will be focusing their philanthropic efforts on issues of childhood hunger and education, which will include working with social impact-driven organization FEED to deliver nutritious meals to school children. As part of their role, the siblings will also be involved in the distribution of statuettes during the upcoming 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which will once again be hosted by Ricky Gervais.

"We’re proud to honor our dad’s legacy as we join the incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors, many of whom have gone on to pursue their own dreams in the entertainment industry," said Dylan, who is set to graduate in the spring from the USC School of Cinematic Arts. "The biggest lesson our dad taught us is to ‘be kind,’ which was an essential factor in Paris and my decision to study filmmaking and our desire to tell important stories. Having this opportunity to turn the spotlight outward on kids experiencing hunger is a true privilege."

Paris, a freshman at the School of Film and Television at Loyola Marymount University, added, "As students, my brother and I understand the value of education and its importance in equipping the next generation with skills to succeed." He continued, “I’ve never had to worry about where my next meal might come from — I’m lucky in that respect; but I know that millions of children worldwide don’t have that luxury. School meals provide critically important nutrition, and also incentivize parents to keep kids in school, giving them a fighting chance for a better life."

Once referred to as as Mr. and Miss Golden Globe, the title was renamed in 2017 to be more inclusive and highlight the philanthropy aspect. Prior recipients include the children of Hollywood icons Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood, Jamie Foxx and Dwayne Johnson, among others. Last year, the title was given to Isan Elba, the daughter of Idris Elba.

At the Globes' Party of the Year, scheduled to air live on NBC, the brothers will be joined by Carol Burnett Award recipient Ellen DeGeneres and Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree Tom Hanks, as well as host Gervais.

The Golden Globes, set to take place Jan. 5 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, are produced by Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by Valence Media, the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.