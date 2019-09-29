STYLE Paris Fashion Week: Cardi B Goes Undercover With Floral Face Mask 3:57 PM PDT 9/29/2019 by Rhonda Richford FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Associated Press/KGC-320-441/STAR MAX/IPx The 'Hustlers' star went avant garde in a paparazzi-proof outfit by British designer Richard Quinn, who received an award from the Queen last year, followed by a bulbous suit by designer Thom Browne. Every fashion week crowns a queen bee. Celine Dion took couture by storm back in July with her Titanic necklace, and this season Paris has Cardi B. The Hustlers star reigned over fashion week in her most iconic look yet, posing under the Eiffel Tower incognito. The head-to-toe floral outfit was complete with gloves, headscarf and a face mask, and the rapper strolled through throngs of tourists who didn't know that the superstar was underneath. But while the outfit may have seemed outrageous — and difficult to walk in, as she received assistance on her walk from the car — it seemingly won the royal seal of approval last year when designer Richard Quinn was given the first Queen Elizabeth II Award by the monarch herself. Now that is Cardi's fashion week crowning glory. View this post on Instagram PARIS FASHION WEEK, IM HERE ! Designer: @richardquinn . A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on Sep 28, 2019 at 12:04pm PDT The rapper's affinity for the avant garde was also on display at the Thom Browne fashion show on Sunday, where she sat front row with stylist Kollin Carter. She was on hand to support the designer behind her iconic Met Gala gown, and slipped into a librarian-like look complete with glasses. The grey suit with an exaggerated silhouette with bulbous bumps was part of the collection the designer presented last March and another play on women taking control of their bodies. While models teetered on sky-high sculptures meant to double as shoes, Ms. B had her own archival 6-inch plus platforms to complete her outfit. View this post on Instagram @thombrowneny archive pump. #styledbykollincarter A post shared by Kollin Carter (@kollincarter) on Sep 29, 2019 at 10:22am PDT Browne's collection was a confectionery of colors — a Laduree macaron box of pastels in pink, lemon and mint — complete with the cage-like panniers of a petticoat, sometimes sans culotte. If the hoop skirts didn't give it away, the powdered wigs did. Referring to the aesthetic as"1980s Versaille" on Instagram, this was Browne's modern -ay Marie Antoinette. View this post on Instagram ... 1980s versailles ... thom browne women’s spring 2020 runway ph: #aurelienmeunier beauty: #markcarrasquillo hair: #eugenesouleiman casting: #alexandrasandberg #thombrowne #thombrowness20 #stephenjonesmillinery A post shared by Thom Browne (@thombrowneny) on Sep 29, 2019 at 10:13am PDT FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Rhonda Richford THRnews@thr.com @thr