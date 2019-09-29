Paris Fashion Week: Cardi B Goes Undercover With Floral Face Mask

The 'Hustlers' star went avant garde in a paparazzi-proof outfit by British designer Richard Quinn, who received an award from the Queen last year, followed by a bulbous suit by designer Thom Browne.

Every fashion week crowns a queen bee. Celine Dion took couture by storm back in July with her Titanic necklace, and this season Paris has Cardi B.

The Hustlers star reigned over fashion week in her most iconic look yet, posing under the Eiffel Tower incognito. The head-to-toe floral outfit was complete with gloves, headscarf and a face mask, and the rapper strolled through throngs of tourists who didn't know that the superstar was underneath.

But while the outfit may have seemed outrageous — and difficult to walk in, as she received assistance on her walk from the car — it seemingly won the royal seal of approval last year when designer Richard Quinn was given the first Queen Elizabeth II Award by the monarch herself. Now that is Cardi's fashion week crowning glory.

The rapper's affinity for the avant garde was also on display at the Thom Browne fashion show on Sunday, where she sat front row with stylist Kollin Carter. She was on hand to support the designer behind her iconic Met Gala gown, and slipped into a librarian-like look complete with glasses. The grey suit with an exaggerated silhouette with bulbous bumps was part of the collection the designer presented last March and another play on women taking control of their bodies. While models teetered on sky-high sculptures meant to double as shoes, Ms. B had her own archival 6-inch plus platforms to complete her outfit.

Browne's collection was a confectionery of colors — a Laduree macaron box of pastels in pink, lemon and mint — complete with the cage-like panniers of a petticoat, sometimes sans culotte. If the hoop skirts didn't give it away, the powdered wigs did. Referring to the aesthetic as"1980s Versaille" on Instagram, this was Browne's modern -ay Marie Antoinette.