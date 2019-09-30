Paris Fashion Week: Rita Ora Debuts Collaborative Fashion Line With Escada

"My capsule collection is designed for women who know the power of both their wardrobe and their voice," said the singer of the 21-piece Escada x Rita Ora line that will launch Tuesday.

Rita Ora, dressed head-to-toe in red, showed up at the Escada pop-up showroom overlooking the Arc de Triomphe in Paris to celebrate her latest collaboration with the German brand. It follows a signature red heart handbag, for which the singer chose the Women for Women International charity to donate a percentage of sales of the bag to her native Kosovo. The singer donned a red vinyl beret and coordinating gloves, in a nod to the French capital, while posing for photos and greeting fans eager to snap pictures alongside the musician.

Those with a trained eye would notice that her look and the 21-piece Escada x Rita Ora capsule collection both combined two shades of red. Escada CEO Iris Epple-Righi said, “Our Escada red is a strong red (more orange-y) and her red is different (deeper red with blue tones) so we like the way our reds looked together. ... It’s a beautiful combination.”

While Epple-Righi teases that Ora may perform in one of the looks — perhaps at the upcoming benefit concert in Sweden in memory of DJ Avicci on Dec. 5, aimed at suicide prevention — the collection was designed with the 28-year-old singer's off-time in mind. “We were thinking of everyday pieces for her personal life that can be casual or dressed up; there is a blazer dress that we think is really her style and also a track suit.”

As a musician, Ora is no stranger to the creative process, but making clothes is another story. Said Epple-Righi: “We discussed what she loves to wear and her favorite pieces and what she would like to design. We found her to be an incredibly nice person — warm and kind and easygoing. She is creative and really enjoyed the journey."

At the event, Ora told the crowd, “Escada’s heritage is fun, bold and fearless, and all about the celebration of women. Escada allows women to be whoever they choose to be, and that is always something to be celebrated; their designs just make you feel confident. That’s something that I can personally connect to. ... My capsule collection is designed for women who know the power of both their wardrobe and their voice."

She continued: "With my capsule collection, I wanted to design something honest and real — something for everybody and every situation. I wanted to offer a complete wardrobe. I love to dress up but also be casual sometimes. You’ll find casual athleisure pieces, but also glamorous dresses and even executive workwear.”

Some in the audience expressed that the singer is "the best thing to happen to the brand" since its '80s and '90s heyday. The 21-piece Escada x Rita Ora capsule collection, displayed on mannequins, consists of eight looks (complete with accessories) that reinvent '90s Escada classics with a streetwear vibe. The line ($163 to $1,417) will be available worldwide in Escada stores and online as of Tuesday, Oct. 1.