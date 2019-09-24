Paris Fashion Week: Saint Laurent Shines as Kering Commits to Becoming Carbon Neutral

"Considering the urgency of deforestation and what is happening in the Amazon, we decided to put it into effect immediately and not wait," said Francois-Henri Pinault of the company's plan.

If there's a fashion god, it smiled on Saint Laurent Tuesday night, miraculously clearing the skies moments before the models were set to take the stage. The downpour left the runway soaked as a spectacular light show started and made for some moody moments.

The evening show followed the afternoon announcement that parent company Kering had committed to becoming carbon neutral. This follows last week's news that Kering brand Gucci had gone carbon neutral, offsetting annual greenhouse gas emissions from operations and its supply chain through forest conservation efforts. And on Sunday, Milan Fashion week closed with the third annual Green Carpet Fashion Awards, where Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault was awarded the GCFA Visionary Award.

Pinault told The Hollywood Reporter that the company previously had a long-term plan to move towards carbon neutrality. "But considering the urgency of deforestation and what is happening in the Amazon, we decided to put it into effect immediately and not wait," he said. The company will continue to move forward on its other sustainability goals: reducing its overall footprint and using renewable energy.

Kering is also the parent company of Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga as well as Saint Laurent. The company will work to reduce emissions and will purchase carbon offsets as part of its larger initiative.

"It's a big investment for the group," Pinault continued, about Kering's commitment to change. "And we'll do it not only within the boundaries of the group, but all along the supply chain so it's not just our own operations but including the footprint of the farming and all the way up. It's every year going forward."

Salma Hayek, a.k.a. Mrs. Pinault, beamed over her husband's bold move. "I'm just so proud. It's so important for everybody – it's an issue that effects every person on this planet, and we all have to do our part. And not just a little part, a big part. We should all do as much as we can," she told THR.

Designer Anthony Vacarello balanced short shorts with strong shoulders, executed with the impeccable tailoring that's marked his time at the house. The collection vacillated between the decades, while he tread lightly through the Saint Laurent archives, referencing Yves' revered Marrakech years with sparkly headwraps and low-slung harem pants. Le Smoking jackets were constructed in black and dark blue velvets, paired with denim cutoffs and classic Cassandra strappy sandals.

To say the tiered boho dresses were retro is reductive; it's the comfort dressing that dominated the summer, here with added edge of embroidered sequins. The base was muted earthtones of rust and dusty rose, but the metallic sparkle brightened it up so much that the photos simply don't do it justice. If anything, Vacarello knows exactly what women want – and that's pockets on skirts and dresses.

True to the house, the audience was the usual eclectic mix of rock royalty and, well, real royalty with Zoe Kravitz and Princess Charlotte Casigrahi of Monaco seated front row alongside Rami Malek, Kate Moss and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

For Rosé, lead singer of the K-pop girl group BlackPink, it was her first time flying solo at a fashion show. "This is the first time I've come to an event alone. I'm part of a group, and I've been with different members before, but I've never been by myself," she said. But she quickly bonded with Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi over their Aussie roots.

Andie MacDowell, who walked her first show for Yves Saint Laurent in 1979, admitted she's ready to return to the runway. "One of the young models said something to me last year about us being a trend – the resurgence of 'mature women,' and I don't want us to be a trend. I think we're marginalized," she said. "It has to be something that we're included for perpetuity, we're seen as vital and an important part of society. That's part of it for me, and really just also because it would be fun!"

Vacarello seems to be making room for all ages, Kaia Gerber walked, but so did Stella Tennant and Liya Kebede. And much to the delight of the audience, Naomi Campbell closed the show just as the Eiffel Tower lit up in sparkles.